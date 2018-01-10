7 things in your bathroom you’ll soon be able to control with Alexa

If you know anything about home design, I’m guessing you know the name Kohler. Their kitchen and bath collections are some of the most visually stunning out there, and at CES 2018 they unveiled a whole new facet to their faucets (and showers and toilets and baths). Kohler Konnect marks the brand’s foray into the smart home world, and they’re making a big splash with a lineup of connected bath and kitchen products.

Bathroom humor aside, Kohler is a strong contender for anyone who wants to enjoy all the luxuries of design and technology in new and innovative ways. With Kohler Konnect and a lineup of seven new connected bathroom and kitchen products, your hands-free smart technology reaches into new areas of your home.

What is Kohler Konnect?

Kohler brings connectivity and voice command into the bathroom and kitchen in new ways with the all-new Kohler Konnect smart technology. The new service pairs with control your kitchen sink, bathroom mirror, shower, tub, and toilet all through Kohler’s new mobile app. Everything works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit as well, so you can use voice commands for everything from turning on your shower to warming up your toilet seat to dimming your mirror lights. Not only does this give you more control over devices that have been largely forgotten by the rest of the smart home community, but it does it all with the sleek, high-end design Kohler is known for.

1. A 'smart' toilet that is basically a throne

Credit: Reviewed.com / Zoe Arniotis

Kohler also unveiled a toilet that is as smart as it is gorgeous in design, and it’s impressive. The Numi Intelligent Toilet is the complete package, featuring a heated seat, touchless flushing, a touchless lid and seat, Bluetooth music capabilities, a bidet setting, LED nightlights in the toilet, and even heated air that shoots out of the base to ease the shock of cold floors on bare feet. Like the other Kohler Konnect products, you can create custom profiles for different members of your household, adjusting everything from seat and bidet temperature to light color choices to music and more.

The Numi’s is currently estimated to cost between $5,625 and $7,825, but you’ll have plenty of time to put money aside for this investment, as it’s not due to reach the sales floor until the end of the year.

2. A bathtub that you can pre-set for spa nights

Credit: Reviewed.com / Zoe Arniotis

If you love taking relaxing baths, especially when they’re prepared for you, this bathtub setup is going to shoot to the top of your wishlist. All you have to do is install the PerfectFill system (MSRP $1,500), which includes a valve, system controller, and drain, with your Kohler tub and faucet, Then you can create your dream bath down to the degree, and simply ask your smart home assistant to get things going. It’ll be ready when you are, giving you more time to unwind.

And if you have kids to bathe? Imagine having the bath ready by the time you wrangle them for tubby time, or having a few extra minutes to finish folding the laundry while the bath preps itself. Like the others, you can make individual profiles for everyone in your home as well. And when the bath is done, you can drain the tub with a voice command too.

You can upgrade your Kohler tub to be smarter with PureFill toward the end of this year for around $1,500.

3. A toilet seat that can heat itself

Credit: Reviewed.com / Zoe Arniotis

A cold toilet seat is the wrong kind of wakeup call in the morning, but PureWarmth offers a solution you’ll surely warm up to. It’s perfect if you’ve already got a Kohler toilet in your home and just want to make it a little more magical. Use the Kohler Konnect mobile app or voice commands to preheat your seat to really feel like royalty on your porcelain throne. The best part of this product is that you can install it on your existing toilet, which is a much simpler and faster process than replacing the whole thing.

You control the temperature, timing and duration, creating custom profiles for individual users. And with IFTTT, you can even sync the temperature to adjust to the weather. If it’s exceptionally cold, PureWarmth will make the seat a bit warmer than usual, and it’ll cool down a bit when things heat up outside. There’s even a guide light, perfect for midnight potty breaks (especially for the fellas in the house).

The PureConnect toilet seat is estimated to cost $160, and it too will be available for sale by the summer.

4. A shower that's never too hot or cold, but always just right

Credit: Reviewed.com / Zoe Arniotis

What’s more relaxing than a long, hot shower? One that automatically heats to the perfect temperature with a simple voice command. The DTV+ system features an all-new rainhead that actually simulates the effects of rain, as well as a hand shower, bodysprays, a system controller, and an interface. And with the new Kohler Konnect technology, you can manipulate them with voice commands, the mobile app, or wall-mounted interfaces that can be mounted inside or outside your shower (or both)

Fine-tune everything from temperature and steam to which showerheads and bodysprays are on. You can even ask Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri to play music, and set shower durations so you can shower without watching the clock or worrying about running late. And since everyone is unique, you can program preset profiles for everyone in your home.

The DTV+ system will be available sometime in the spring for an estimated price around $3,300.

5. A 'touchless' toilet that lets you flush with a wave of your hand

Credit: Reviewed.com / Zoe Arniotis

Bacteria and bathrooms go hand in hand. It’s an unfortunate truth, but touchless toilets can go a long way to mitigate some of that unpleasantness. The Touchless Response Flush Toilet is a trip lever with a motion sensor and nightlight that will likely fit with most, if not all, existing Kohler toilets. Beyond simply having to wave your hand over the toilet to flush, you can be even more decadent and ask your smart assistant to do it for you.

And it’s not just a one-and-done feature. The sensor has different sensitivity levels that you can adjust to your preferences. For instance, you can make it more sensitive to require less effort for activation, or if you’re accidentally setting it off at random, reduce the sensitivity for more control.

The Touchless Response Flush Toilet, estimated to retail for $675, can be installed on any Kohler toilet when it becomes available this fall.

6. The Verdera Voice-Lighted Mirror

Credit: Kohler

CES 2018 has seen a handful of smart and connected mirrors, but none have impressed us as much as Kohler’s Verdera mirrors, which will be available for sale in the next few months. What we love most is the elegance of its simplicity. The Verdera doesn’t go overboard with features like in-mirror screens or cameras. It provides touchless, customized lighting in a room where you really need it. With voice-controlled, built-in lights, Verdera lets you adjust the brightness with voice commands so you don’t have to touch a thing. For applying makeup, you can turn it up to full brightness, and then dim it back down to something more natural if you’re just brushing your teeth or extra low for late-night bathroom trips. It's also got a nightlight feature underneath the mirror.

The mirror comes in three sizes—24, 34, and 40 inches—and starts at $999 for the 24-inch, with the 34- and 40-inch models ringing in at $1,199 and $1,299, respectively, and it will be available to order by March. You can choose which voice assistant you want integrated with your mirror, whether you prefer Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, or Google Assistant. Installation is also straightforward enough that you can do it yourself if you’re so inclined. There’s no wiring involved. Just mount it and plug it in to a nearby outlet and you’re good to go. It might seem a little hard to give up a whole outlet, but bear in mind that many bathrooms already dedicate at least one outlet to a nightlight anyway, and the Verdera has a nightlight built right in on the underside of the mirror.

7. The Sensate Kitchen Faucet

Credit: Reviewed.com / Zoe Arniotis

The Sensate kitchen faucet is a fascinating and enticing addition to your kitchen sink. This connected faucet will measure your water for you. With Kohler Konnect, you can simply ask Alexa (or Google Assistant or Siri) to pour you a cup of water, and the faucet will dispense the exact amount you need, down to the exact ounce. It’ll even track your usage so you can reduce your consumption (and your water bill).

If you hate trying to move a full measuring cup from sink to mixing bowl without spilling, this sink is going to to change the way you cook. You can even create custom settings for various tasks. Say, for instance, pasta is a weekly dinner staple, and you are always measuring out six individual cups of water into your pot. With the Sensate, you can set a rule in the app to pour six cups' worth of water and then just say “Pour water for pasta.” It’s also great for filling your coffee pot and water bottles.

One of the other perks of this faucet is that it’s all touchless. With both voice control and the ability to use motion-based interactions, you’ll never have to reach for a handle with dirty hands, keeping your sink cleaner and making it even easier to cook at home.

The Sensate will be available some time in Q2, at an estimated price range of $660-$830.