All the ways to connect your kitchen and laundry room to Alexa

More appliance manufacturers than ever before are advertising "smart" connectivity, promising convenience features like remote control, automatic supply replenishment, or intelligent energy consumption. Each company also has its own word-soup of apps, standards, modules, hubs, and brands that might make the appliance smarter, but can certainly make a layman feel dumb. We're here to demystify all that. We've tested and reviewed smart appliances from almost every manufacturer, and we've spent years evaluating hundreds of traditional appliances in our state of the art labs. But since every manufacturer is handling the transition differently, the only way for us to provide a comprehensive guide is to go one by one. We'll try to keep the list updated as details change.

The Standards Credit: GE "Alexa, pre-heat the oven..." Alexa

Amazon's Alexa is a voice control interface, like Siri on your iPhone. Have you ever imagined an amazing future in which you can verbally ask your appliance, “How much time until my casserole's finished?" Alexa is one way for appliance manufacturers to easily support this functionality. Echo

…In fact, manufacturers can support Alexa without built-in microphones or speakers, thanks to Amazon's Echo. The cylindrical Echo and miniature Echo Dot are devices placed around the home, and you can talk to them to interact with any connected device. So, if your oven supports Alexa integration, you can verbally tell it to preheat to 400°F using an Echo. Dash

Dash Replenishment is another Amazon service. If your dishwasher, for example, supports Dash Replenishment, it will automatically count off the number of detergent pods it knows you have left, and automatically purchase new pods from Amazon which will arrive before you run out. Nest

A Nest is a self-learning, programmable thermostat that automatically learns its user’s schedule and temperature preference throughout the day. Since the Nest can also detect when nobody’s home, certain appliances may use longer or louder cycles at times when it won’t disturb anyone. Google Home

Google Home is a smart speaker, just like Amazon's Alexa, and you can talk to it to interact with connected smart devices using Google's smart home standard: Google Assistant. Google Home connects with a variety of small devices, like Nest thermostats and Philips Hue lightbulbs, and a few manufacturers have signed on for large appliance connectivity.

