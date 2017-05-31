BACK TO Back to usat 1c0e0415ce535007b5527ca1658ee1e33cd9b2c21e612e956a1e3af253870599
Menu

Could this new smart speaker de-throne the Amazon Echo?

There are plenty of promises, but can the Essential Home deliver?

Credit: Essential
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.

Yesterday saw the debut of Essential, the latest brainchild of the creator of Android—Andy Rubin. While everyone is talking about the Essential Phone, the Essential Home looks like a real contender to knock the Amazon Echo off its smart speaker throne.

On the surface, it doesn't seem like the Essential Home will do much more than what we've seen in other smart speakers like the Echo and Google Home. It can play music, set timers, ask the internet for information (like what a baby kangaroo is called), and control your smart home. But it's not what the Essential Home can do that makes it unique, but rather how.

That starts with your privacy. The processing is all taken care of locally on the device whenever possible (including the AI engine that would help manage your life). The amount of data being sent to the cloud will be limited, which will hopefully keep it safe from any malicious threat.

Essential phone hero

Related

Could this new smartphone startup be the new Apple?

According to Wired, the Home will be the one smart home hub to rule them all. It'll be able to coordinate and work with SmartThings, HomeKit, Nest, and more, and will even extend into Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. Whether or not Essential will be able to deliver on those promises remains to be seen, though. They're certainly lofty goals, but the danger of writing a check they can't cash is very real.

While no pricing details for the Essential Home have been released yet, Wired notes it'll be available "later this summer."

Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Via Wired Source Essential

What's Your Take?

All Comments
Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. Our picks and opinions are independent from any business incentives.
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Be the first to know about

News, Reviews & Deals

No, I don't need to know

Thank you for signing up!

Look for the latest news & reviews
in your inbox soon.