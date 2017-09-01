10 tech gadgets that will help you weather any storm

No matter where you live in the country, there’s a chance you could be hit with severe weather, whether it’s just heavy thunder and lightning or more intense formations like blizzards or tropical storms.

As technology advances, there are more devices designed to help you prepare for and ride out severe weather. Here are 10 smart gadgets that can help protect your home and family when the next big storm rolls through your area.

1. A sensor that lets you know when there’s unwanted water

Credit: Honeywell Get smartphone alerts if there's water in your basement.

Whenever there’s a heavy storm, my basement tends to get a little damp, and honestly, sometimes I forget to check for water and set up the dehumidifier down there. If you’re in the same boat, you could definitely benefit from the Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak & Freeze Detector. Set this smart gadget up in your basement or wherever you get unwanted water, and it will send you a smartphone notification at the first sign of a leak or freeze.

Get the Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Water Leak & Freeze Detector on Amazon for $70.09

2. A weather station for real-time notifications

Credit: Netatmo This gadget will send real-time weather info to your phone.

I always find myself checking the weather several times a day if I know there’s a storm coming, but how nice would it be if updates came automatically? With the Netatmo Weather Station, you can set up notifications for local weather alerts, including measurements like temperature, humidity, barometric pressure, and more. Plus, you can measure indoor air quality to make sure you’re staying healthy as you cozy up inside.

Get the Netatmo Weather Station on Amazon for $149.99

3. An add-on wind gauge for your weather station

Credit: Netatmo Monitor wind speeds with a Netatmo Wind Gauge.

Want to get even more real-time data from your Netatmo Weather Station? Set up the Netatmo Wind Gauge, and you’ll be able to measure wind direction and speed, up to 100 mph. This device requires the Netatmo Weather Station to work, though, so you can’t use it on its own.

Get a Netatmo Wind Gauge on Amazon for $78.99

4. A smart hub to send you severe weather warnings

Credit: SmartThings Use your SmartThings hub to monitor for severe weather warnings.

Get weather alerts sent right to your phone with the Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub. When you set up the AccuWeather SmartApp through the hub, you’ll receive push notifications about severe weather warnings in your area. Plus, both the hub and the AccuWeather app have lots of other great functionality.

Get the Samsung SmartThings Smart Home Hub on Amazon for $84.33

5. A smart car charger to keep you connected

Credit: Nonda Charge your phone quickly in the car when the power goes out.

Doesn’t it always happen that your phone is dying when the power goes out? Luckily, you can get back to full battery with the help of the nonda ZUS Smart Car Charger. This cool device will charge your phone faster than a normal charger, and it can also monitor your car’s battery health.

Get a nonda ZUS Connected Car App Suite & Smart Car Charger on Amazon for $29.99

6. A smart outlet specifically for sump pumps

Credit: PumpSpy Turn your sump pump into a smart gadget.

If your basement ends up under water during storms, chances are you have a sump pump down there. With the PumpSpy Wi-Fi Sump Pump Smart Outlet, you can make your pump “smart” simply by plugging it in. The PumpSpy lets you automatically check in on your pump from your phone, and it sends alerts if the device isn’t working correctly or if the water gets too high.

Get a PumpSpy PSO1000 Wi-Fi Sump Pump Smart Outlet on Amazon for $181.92

7. A connected backup generator

Credit: Briggs and Stratton Now you can check your generator's fuel level from your phone.

In areas that are prone to harsh winter storms or hurricanes, it’s common for households to have backup generators. This portable gas-powered generator from Briggs & Stratton is especially handy during inclement weather, as it comes with built-in Bluetooth technology that sends your phone data on power usage, fuel level, and time until empty. No more going out in the rain to check on the gas levels!

Get the Briggs & Stratton 30679 Gas-Powered Portable Generator with Bluetooth Connectivity on Amazon for $1,173.40

8. A smart air monitor for your home

Credit: Awair Monitor air quality inside your house with this smart gadget.

It might not qualify as “severe weather,” but high pollen alerts can certainly put a damper on your day if you have allergies. With an Awair Air Quality Monitor, you can see exactly what’s floating around in the air in your house, and it even provides actionable recommendations to help you improve air quality. With this gadget on your side, you and your family will be able to breathe easy.

Get an Awair Air Quality Monitor on Amazon for $174.99

9. A sensor to tell you if your windows are closed

Credit: Iris by Lowes Remotely check to see if you shut the windows.

We’ve all been there: You’re at work when a heavy rainstorm rolls through, and you have that moment of panic, thinking, “Are the windows open at home?” Save yourself a trip back to the house, and install Iris Contact Sensors, which can be paired with any ZigBee hub, on your windows. With a touch of the app, you’ll be able to see if your windows are open and decide if you need to go close them.

Get an Iris Contact Sensor on Amazon for $24.99

10. A weather alert radio with a built-in phone charger

Credit: Eton This little radio is a must-have for weather emergencies.

This product may not be “smart,” but it’s a must-have in an emergency. If natural disaster strikes your area, be prepared with an American Red Cross Weather Alert Radio. This device can be powered by crank, solar power, or batteries, so you’ll always be able to get the latest weather updates. Plus, it includes a built-in charger to keep the whole family's phones juiced up.

Get an American Red Cross FRX3 Hand Crank NOAA AM/FM Weather Alert Radio with Smartphone Charger on Amazon for $59.99