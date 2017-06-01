10 amazing tech gadgets you need for your home office

I can tell you from experience that a well put-together home office is essential to being productive if you work remotely. On days when I decide to lounge on the couch to work, I’m definitely more prone to distraction and get less done. Comparatively, I can get into “work mode” much easier if I’m in my office, sitting at my desk.

Here’s the thing, though: If you don’t like your home office, you’re not going to want to spend time in there. For that reason, it’s a worthwhile investment to make your workspace comfortable and welcoming.

Here are 10 amazing smart gadgets that will solve all your home office woes and make it your favorite room in the house!

1. A guardian for your sensitive work info

Credit: CUJO Get business-level internet security at home.

One of the benefits of working in a corporate office is they normally have expensive security systems to protect their assets. You might have anti-virus software for your home office, but the protection against hackers usually stops there.

If you’re concerned about keeping your sensitive work documents and communications safe, add the CUJO Smart Internet Firewall to your workspace. This cute gadget works 24/7 to protect all the devices on your network, keeping hackers out and your family secure.

Get a CUJO Smart Internet Firewall on Amazon for $249

2. A wide-reaching WiFi system to support all your devices

Credit: eero Eliminate dead spots in your home.

Another must-have for an efficient home office is a strong, fast WiFi network. It can be tough to get the internet speeds you need if the router is in another part of the house, which is why Eero’s multi-router WiFi system is a great option for telecommuters, and it won our mesh WiFi router roundup to boot! Place one eero in your office to ensure awesome connectivity for your computer and any other smart devices.

Get an Eero Home Wi-Fi System on Amazon for $349.95

3. A smart air purifier for fresh, healthy air

Credit: Holmes Keep the air clean during allergy season.

It’s allergy season, and there’s nothing worse than sitting at your desk sniffling, reaching for tissue after tissue. Luckily, you can remove dust, pollen and other irritants from the air in your office with the Holmes Smart Air Purifier. The True-HEPA device connects to your smartphone so you can check the air quality and set up a custom schedule for every day of the week.

Get a Holmes Smart Air Purifier on Amazon for $99.99

4. Smart earbuds to block out distractions

Credit: Here One Block out distractions with smart earbuds.

Even if you close the door of your office and turn on music, you can still probably hear your kids yelling in the next room or the neighbor mowing his lawn. To block out distractions more efficiently, use the cool new Here One Wireless Smart Earbuds. They use smart noise cancellation technology to block out sound, and you can still listen to music or take calls with them.

Get Here One Wireless Smart Earbuds on Amazon for $299.99

5. A smart outlet to keep office electronics from wasting energy

Credit: Belkin Set schedules for your office electronics to save energy.

Guilty of leaving your printer powered on for weeks on end? There are lots of electronics in offices that can sap energy when they’re not in use, which is why the Belkin Wemo Mini Smart Plug is a must. The smart outlet lets you automatically schedule times to turn off your devices, so you’ll stop wasting electricity when you’re not working.

Get a Belkin Wemo Mini Smart Plug on Amazon for $34.99

6. The latest Amazon Echo—with a touchscreen!

Credit: Amazon.com View your to-do lists, check the weather and more.

An Alexa-enabled device will be a lifesaver for your workspace, as it will let you check traffic, schedule meetings, and order office supplies without lifting a finger.

You can certainly spring for a tried-and-tested Echo or Echo Dot, but you might also want to check out the new Amazon Echo Show. The newest device, which ships at the end of June, includes a touchscreen that will let you actually see weather forecasts, create to-do lists, check in on your connected security cameras, and more.

Get an Amazon Echo Show for $229.99

7. A wearable device to correct your posture

Credit: Upright Fix your posture while sitting at your desk.

Do you find yourself hunched over your keyboard by 2 pm? I know I do! The Upright Smart Posture Trainer is a little gadget that you stick to your back during work, and it will coach you to sit up straight during the day—a small adjustment that makes a big difference if you have back pain.

Get an Upright Smart Wearable Posture Trainer on Amazon for $129.95

8. Adjustable light bulbs for the perfect environment

Credit: Philips Hue Adjust your lights for optimal productivity.

If you spend all day squinting at a computer screen in the wrong light, you’re going to get a headache and not want to work anymore. With smart light bulbs from Philips Hue in your office lamps though, you can brighten or dim the room to just the right setting so your eyes aren’t strained, no matter what time of day it is.

Get a Philips Hue White Starter Kit on Amazon for $69.98

9. A pen that digitizes your notes

Credit: Smarssen Turn physical notes into digital files.

Some people like to take notes by hand, but then if you want to share said notes with someone, you have to type them out, making twice the work for yourself. The Smarson SmartPen solves that problem, automatically capturing your notes in digital files as you jot on a piece of paper. Cool, right?

Get a Smarson SmartPen on Amazon for $79.95

10. An intelligent under-desk elliptical to get those steps in

Credit: Cubii Get your daily steps in while you work.

Have you ever looked at your fitness tracker after a long day of work and found you’ve only taken a few thousand steps? Same. It can be tough to fit in activity when you’re working, but Cubii is making it so much easier. This smart under-desk elliptical helps you get those steps in—all while sitting at your desk. Cubii even syncs with your fitness tracker to reflect the steps you get while peddling!

Get the Cubii Smart Under-Desk Elliptical on Amazon for $349