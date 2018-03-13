This personal air purifier and air quality tracker helps you breathe easier

Are you worried about the quality of the air you and your children are breathing? Maybe what you need is a little Wynd to remove unhealthy particles from your vicinity.

What's a Wynd?

Credit: Wynd The sensor, shown here at the bottom of the device, is detachable. It can track particles in the air like dust, allergens, and pollutants.

Wynd is a smart portable device that purports to emit fresh, clean air, and lets you take it with you wherever you go. You can set up Wynd on your nightstand to breathe easy while you sleep, carry it in your car's cup holder, stand it up on your desk at work, or affix it to your baby's stroller. Wherever you put Wynd, it filters the air within a three-foot radius. It does this by using a silver-impregnated filter that's about the same quality as a HEPA filter. As of right now, replacement filters cost $10, and last up to 6 months.

Credit: Wynd Wynd is portable, and filters air within a three foot radius.

The rechargeable device also includes a removable sensor that monitors airborne particulates like allergens, mold spores, bacteria, and dust in your immediate environment. If you suspect you live or work in a "sick building" this little device might help you confirm that, while it generates clean air for you to breathe.

The product is bluetooth-enabled, so you can control it with your smartphone.

Interacting with Wynd

Credit: Wynd The Wynd app shows status, reports the air quality, and can display an "Air Bubble" map of air quality for any major city in the world.

When we saw Wynd demonstrated recently, it appeared to be very user interactive. A knob allowed granular control over the level of air purification. The light ring at the top changes color to display the quality of the air around it. Colors range from blue (good quality), to purple (hazardous.) The day we viewed it, the ring was (fortunately) blue.

The three MIT graduates who invented the device shared a vision—using hardware for the greater good. There's a community aspect to Wynd as well, crowdsourcing air quality data for every major city in the world, and showing it on an Air Bubble map.

Buy a Wynd for $199 on Amazon.