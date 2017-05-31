The Best Smart In-Wall Switches of 2017

If you want to smarten up your home, one of the easiest ways to do it is through smart switches. You can use them for lights (although you might want smart dimmers for that), bathroom fans, ceiling fans, garbage disposals, outlets, heck, even electric fireplaces!

But unlike their dumb brethren invented in the 1800's, not all smart switches are the same. While all of the switches we tested pass the basic test of turning things on and off (phew!), they do vary in how they perform thanks to their apps and integrations. So we put them to the test, comparing their setup processes, apps, and integrations with popular platforms like Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Home, to find you the very best switches you can buy.

Unfortunately, all of the smart switches currently on the market seem to require a neutral wire. If your home's electrical system lacks a neutral line (and you don't want an electrician to install one at great expense), we recommend the Lutron Caséta Wireless Smart Lighting Starter Kit and it's additional Caséta Wireless Switch. The Caséta Wireless system doesn't require a neutral line and it still works with Alexa, HomeKit and more. If your home does have a neutral line, keep reading to see our winners!