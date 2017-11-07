The Best Smart Doorbells of 2017

Do you want to see who’s at your door without getting up, keep an eye out for criminals and hooligans, or simply make sure the delivery guy actually leaves your package while you’re at work?

With a video camera that lets you see who’s at your door, two-way audio, and alerts that stream right to your smartphone, even when you’re not home, a smart doorbell might be the perfect device to add to your home.

To find out which will really ring your bell, I tested seven of the most popular models.

Truth be told, none of them were perfect—but the Ring Video Doorbell 2 (available at Amazon for $199.00) came closest to satisfying all our high standards. With the most reliable connection and the fastest response time, the Ring 2 is the best bet for any house, especially because it’s one of the only models that can run on batteries or be hard-wired.