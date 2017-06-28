The Best Alexa-friendly Smart Home Devices of 2017

It seems like there's a new product that works with the Amazon Echo and Alexa every day. The virtual assistant supports lights, fans, locks, thermostats, plugs, switches, and even cameras through the new Echo Show.

With so many options, it can be difficult to know which products work the best. That's why we're constantly reviewing new smart home devices to see what's best for each category of device, as well as each platform.

Below you'll find the best Alexa-compatible devices for each major smart home category we've covered. Check back as we review more smart home devices to see new top picks. And if you want more Alexa-compatible gadgets, read our guide to everything that works with the Amazon Echo and Alexa.